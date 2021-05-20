Organization helping NM ‘Dreamers’ get free legal help while filing for DACA status

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Undocumented immigrants here in New Mexico who came here as children are getting a helping hand navigating the immigration process. Immigration lawyers cost thousands of dollars, making the application process for young Dreamers almost impossible, until now.

After a roller coaster of DACA decisions during the Trump administration, the deferred action for those who came to the United States as kids are back. Lately, more people are applying.

“Recently, we have seen a huge increase in the number of individuals who have come to our site, seeking our assistance,” said Fernando Urbina with ImmigrationHelp. “We do believe a large factor is that there’s a lot more comfort under the current administration because Biden has signaled that he’s a lot more welcoming of immigrants to the country.”

However, hiring immigration lawyers can cost thousands of dollars in fees, just for young Dreamers to apply for DACA status. Now, an organization called ImmigrationHelp — made up of pro-bono lawyers and students — is helping immigrants navigate the process, from start to finish, for free.

“What we’re trying to do is help individuals bypass that high attorney fee cost,” said Urbina, who is also a student at Harvard University. “If the USCIS responds back that they need further documentation, we’re more than happy to assist the individuals even then to make sure they get all the documentation needed submitted.”

Santa Fe resident Karime Escarcega is going through her two-year renewal process. She’s also applying for a permit through DACA that would allow her to travel outside of the U.S. and return.

“This year, I have to apply for my renewal, as well as I’m trying to apply for advance parole permit,” said Escarcega. “They revise it for you and review it so they can make sure it’s good to go.”

As a Dreamer, she says the opportunity for deferred action is a big boost to her life here in New Mexico. She says getting help through these free immigration attorneys is making the process that much easier.

“It’s been really helpful,” said Escarcega. “I’m able to apply anywhere I want, get a job easily and I have more open opportunities.”

ImmigrationHelp, which assists immigrants nationwide, is seeing a big boost in applicants from New Mexico. They hope to extend the service to others in the state that needs the extra help.

“It’s really incredible to have pro-bono attorneys on a team,” said Urbina. “They’re just so passionate about helping immigrants, and who believe that immigrants make our country great.”

The DACA process is still costly, even with free legal help. It’s $495 per person, just to file the application — the cost covering employment authorization and biometrics like fingerprinting. Those interested in getting help with their DACA applications can reach out to ImmigrationHelp.