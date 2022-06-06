ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors approved an ordinance prohibiting landlords from discriminating on the basis of income. The legislation is meant to make sure lower-income families, who may be paying with housing vouchers or other assistance, are not denied a lease for that reason alone.

Landlords expressed concerns about the proposal, arguing it puts a greater burden on them, and limits their ability to make decisions. Sponsors argued this does not mean landlord must accept everyone and they can still look at other qualities to determine whether a tenant will be a good fit. “I do think this is something that not going to end up being as scary and terrible for the landlords without really trying to help some people that need it,” said Councilor Brook Bassan.

The ordinance does not dictate how much rent a landlord can charge or prevent them from evicting tenants who do not pay.