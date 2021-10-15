Oil, gas operator fined by state after fire in Eddy County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has reached a settlement with an oil company for failing to report a major leak within the required time period. Enterprise Field Services will pay a $90,000 penalty.
State officials say a fire broke out at Enterprise’s oxy station in Eddy County last year. During the fire, the oxy station released around 250 barrels of natural gas liquid. However, Enterprise did not provide notice until months later.