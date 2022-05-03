NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Politicians are pushing for tougher pollution rules in New Mexico. Some state officials are urging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to make New Mexico a “177 state” meaning New Mexico would adopt even stronger standards than the federal ones.
“If we can turn that around and invest in cleaner cars and set these clean car standards, and get our electricity from renewable energy, we’ve at least got a chance to stop the progression of climate change,” said Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart.
Tuesday’s press conference comes ahead of a two-day statewide hearing on the state’s authority under the Clean Air Act to adopt its own, stronger clean air standards.