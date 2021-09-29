Nomination process for candidates delayed amid redistricting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are delaying the election process for congressional and state legislative candidates to accommodate redistricting. The first step toward running for public office is to gather enough petition signatures from registered voters.

Candidates seeking offices such as legislative seats will likely have to wait until January because the Secretary of State says the forms likely won’t be available until then. Meanwhile, a committee is working to restructure the state’s three congressional districts to more evenly distribute the population.

