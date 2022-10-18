ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington.

But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only allowed if more than 20% of the homes within a block or so also have them. The zoning hearing examiner approved the wall saying it met the requirement. The Nob Hill Neighborhood Association disagreed and says the calculations were flawed.

One city councilor suggested it’s time to have a bigger conversation about the issue, but councilors disagreed. They voted to accept the recommendations as is, so the wall will stay.