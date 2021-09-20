Nob Hill neighbor gets to keep fence after backlash from neighborhood association

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors have ended a fight over a Nob Hill fence. Gary Hoffman says he built the fence on his property at Silver and Richmond to protect his home from the noise and intruders in the area. He got city approval for the project.

He and the Nob Hill Neighborhood Association have raised issues over the type of fence saying it doesn’t fit in the neighborhood and that it is too tall. The association had filed to appeal the decision to approve the fence. Something that city councilors rejected, so Hoffman will be able to keep his fence.