NMSP on alert after FBI warns of possible violent protests nationwide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they’re bracing for potential violence at the state capitol after a warning from the FBI. Federal investigators say they received information that “armed protests” are being planned in all 50 states, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

The news comes only a week after a violent mob managed to breach the U.S. capitol building in Washington D.C. “We are working closely with area law enforcement, city, county, federal officials to make sure everyone is safe at these events,” said NMSP Officer, Ray Wilson.

On social media, posts are going around that there will be an armed march on state capitol buildings on Sunday, January 17th. A list on Twitter shows every state capitol, including the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, is at risk.

The post also says anyone unarmed should stay home. While law enforcement isn’t certain of the credibility of these threats they would rather be safe than sorry.

“We are taking the appropriate measures to have additional personnel at the capitol and have plans in place should things get out of hand or become unpeaceful,” said Wilson.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sent a statement saying the state takes any threat of violence seriously and the Governor is hopeful for a peaceful and safe legislative session. State Police aren’t sure who is behind this threat, but extra officers will be on deck at the Roundhouse during Inauguration Day and when the legislative session starts next week.

Up Next: