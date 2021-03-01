NMED deputy cabinet secretary to retire, department now seeking applications

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department has announced that after more than two years leading the department, Deputy Cabinet Secretary Jennifer Pruett will retire in May. NMED reports that following her 37-year career, Pruett has been involved in initiatives that have positively impacted the environment and the state’s public health.

According to a press release from the department, Pruett started working with NMED in 1984 as assistant general counsel after graduating from the University of New Mexico School of Law. Pruett worked in private practice from 1990 to 2006 and returned to NMED where she worked in management positions with the Ground Water Quality Bureau and the Petroleum Storage Tank Bureau.

NMED states that as she worked as deputy secretary, Pruett impacted the department’s daily operations and sparked progress toward the agency’s long-term goals. While she led the Water Quality Control Commission, she is credited with deciding cases that resulted in more protections for New Mexico’s water resources.

“Our work and priorities sometimes generate challenges and opposition, but what’s really important is finding the persistence and focus to keep going,” said Deputy Secretary Pruett in the press release. “I’m so proud and happy to see that in so many of NMED’s loyal and passionate staff, and I want to thank them for that attitude and their accomplishments.

NMED is striving to have the position filled by April 2021. The department is encouraging those who are passionate about the environment and public health and have management and communication skills can apply online at governor.state.nm.us.