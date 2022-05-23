SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe residents still have time to submit their input on a significant road project. NMDOT has plans to redesign Cerrillos Rd. from St. Michael’s to St. Francis.
The options have been narrowed down to 10.5 ft. driving lanes with bike lanes and wider sidewalk buffers. Crosswalks are also proposed between San Felipe and Fifth St. at Railfan Rd. and at the Santa Fe Indian School Entrance. Residents have until Thursday to submit feedback.