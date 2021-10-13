NMDOH sends letter to Curry Co. Commission about mask use at meetings

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health officials are warning the Curry County Commission about the lack of face masks at its meeting. The New Mexico Department of Health sent a letter to the commission and Curry County Manager Lance Pyle last month, saying several board members and county employees were seen maskless during three recent meetings.

The letter urges the commission to comply with the public health order and require masks for all attendees. If it doesn’t, the health department could issue fines up to $5,000 for each violation. The county manager sent a statement saying they have given copies of the letter to elected officials, department heads ahead of Tuesday’s meeting and had signs about mask use posted. While some people did wear masks, others did not.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the commissioners to see if any changes will be made and two who responded declined to comment.