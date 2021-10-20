NM Supreme Court to hear case surrounding federal stimulus funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear the case questioning who has the authority to spend federal COVID relief funds, the governor alone, or legislators. Senators Greg Baca and Jacob Candelaria filed suit against the governor after she vetoed their plans to spend the $1 billion the state got and instead, decided alone where the money should go.

Lawmakers argue it violates the constitution and takes power away from the people. The state treasurer, a Democrat, recently sided with lawmakers. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case on November 17.

