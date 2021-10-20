NM Supreme Court to hear case surrounding federal stimulus funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear the case questioning who has the authority to spend federal COVID relief funds, the governor alone, or legislators. Senators Greg Baca and Jacob Candelaria filed suit against the governor after she vetoed their plans to spend the $1 billion the state got and instead, decided alone where the money should go.
Story continues below
- Business: Amazon looking to expand with 30,000-square-foot air cargo facility at Sunport
- Albuquerque: Doomed from the start: The history of Lead and Coal crashes
- Weather: Warming trend begins for the rest of the week
- Politics: Santa Fe city council candidate hides felony record before coming clean
- Español: KRQE En Español: Martes 19 de Octubre 2021
Lawmakers argue it violates the constitution and takes power away from the people. The state treasurer, a Democrat, recently sided with lawmakers. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case on November 17.