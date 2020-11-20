NM Supreme Court sets new standards for testimonies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has set a new standard for testimony that identifies a criminal suspect. Thursday, the court upheld the conviction of Ricardo Martinez, who in 2014 shot and killed two Santa Fe teens near Highway 559 and I-25.
Martinez wanted a new trial, arguing the District Court should have excluded the testimony of a witness who identified him from a photo array. The justices ruled the evidence was properly admitted at trial but also changed the eyewitness evidence standard to prevent any “unnecessarily suggestive” police procedure.