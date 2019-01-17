NM Supreme Court Chief Justice appeals to lawmakers for funding

A lot of crime and not enough resources to tackle it: that was the message to lawmakers Thursday from the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court as she asked for help this legislative session.

As lawmakers decide where to allocate state dollars, Chief Justice Judith Nakamura reminded them that for the past 10 years, they’ve been battling cuts, vacancies and overworked court employees.

Justice Nakamura said the additional funding from the legislature in the last few years has helped, but there is still a long way to go.

“For the first time in eight years, we can timely pay jurors. We will not be seeking loans ore supplemental funding. And most importantly, we will not be directing our courts to stop holding jury trials,” she said.

Justice Nakamura said the courts are dealing with about $357,000 new cases every year and the caseload just keeps rising.

At the same time, they are struggling to recruit well-qualified judges and attorneys. To remedy that, they’re asking for $650,000 for new training and education for judges and their staff.

“We all need to reinforce our skills and stay current with changes in the substantive law, procedural rules and the best practices in case flow management.”

Justice Nakamura said another problem is that New Mexico has too many courts, 197, many of which overlap jurisdictions, making the system inefficient. She proposed consolidating some.

Justice Nakamura said for better transparency, they’re asking for $1.8 million to make more than 80 million pages of court documents accessible to the public online.

Justice Nakamura is also asking for about half a million to expand the early assessment program, which helps the courts decide which defendants can be safely released into the community pending trial. That has been a big issue since the constitutional amendment allowed for pretrial detention.