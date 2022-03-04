NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – US Senators Ben Ray Lujan and Martin Heinrich have asked congress to extend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. The act set to expire in July provides financial compensation to people who were exposed to radiation from aboveground nuclear weapons tests and those who work with uranium. Both groups continue to have health problems from their exposure.
NM senators work to extend Radiation Exposure Compensation Act
by: Anna Padilla
