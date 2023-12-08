NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – United States Senator Ben Ray Lujan introduced a bill to lawmakers hoping to boost substance recovery programs for pregnant and postpartum women on the local and national levels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl reached record highs in 2021 with pregnant women experiencing more overdoses than ever before.

The Pregnant and Postpartum Women Treatment Reauthorization Act would create more substance treatment programs, parenting classes, and mental health counseling for PPW. The Santa Fe Recovery Center is one of the only programs in the state that allows women to bring their children into treatment. They said federal and state funding has helped many mothers ensure a healthy delivery.