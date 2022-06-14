SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan is involved in the push to require ant-DWI technology in new vehicles. A provision in last year’s Infrastructure Act directs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to create rules by November 2024.

That could include devices that detect how much alcohol the driver has consumed or cameras that determine whether the driver is impaired. Senator Lujan is helping put together a group to look at the issue which includes traffic safety experts and advocates fighting drunk driving.

“It’s also going to be important for us to stand up to anyone or any group that’s trying to slow this down or stop this. That’s why our work matters,” said Lujan.

Once the rules are developed, they must be implemented within three years.