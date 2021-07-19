NM lawmaker says he was denied communion over abortion rights

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico lawmaker says he has been denied communion because he voted in favor of an abortion rights bill. Las Cruces State Senator Joseph Cervantes supported the measure during this year’s legislative session. It overturned an abortion ban that was still on the books in the state but has been unenforceable since Roe vs. Wade.

Then last month, U.S. bishops agreed on new guidance allowing priests to deny the Eucharist to Catholic politicians who are pro-abortion rights. Cervantes says the bishop in Las Cruces did just that.

In a statement Monday night, he says his vote was not advocating abortion. Rather, he was voting against an unconstitutional law that would imprison women for seeking an abortion. He also says he prefers to keep his faith private but felt it necessary to address those bringing politics into the Eucharist. KRQE News 13 reached out to the diocese but have not heard back.

Below is the full statement from Cervantes after being denied Holy Communion by the Catholic Bishop in Las Cruces: