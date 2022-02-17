SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives Brian Egolf has announced he will not seek re-election.

“I Must tell you this is the last time I will speak to you from this at the conclusion of a regular legislative session. I recently decided I will not seek re-election to the house. I will pass this high office off to a new speaker in January,” Egolf said.

The democrat has represented Santa Fe since 2009 and has been speaker since 2017. Egolf says he is not seeking re-election to spend more time with his family.