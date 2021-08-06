NM elected officials encouraging private sector vaccination policies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s federal, state and local officials are encouraging businesses to set vaccination policies for not only workers but customers. The governor, members of the Congressional Delegation, state lawmakers and some county and local officials all signed a letter directed to state business leaders and commercial associations where they point out the threat by the delta variant especially to the unvaccinated.

They say as infections increase, businesses could be affected. They point out that requiring vaccination of their workforce and proof of vaccination by patrons who visit is within their rights as an employer.

Read the full letter below: