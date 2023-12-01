NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s Office confirmed they are investigating the fake elector scheme in New Mexico from the 2020 presidential election and one of the New Mexicans subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack refused to testify. Attorney General Raúl Torrez is investigating the scheme to give former President Trump the state’s five Electoral College votes despite President Biden winning the state.

Two New Mexicans, Jewll Powdrell and Deborah Maestas were called before the House January Sixth Committee last year. Based on a committee report, Powdrell refused to testify saying he did not have any evidence relating to the scheme. He did confirm he was an “alternate elector” in the state and that he signed and submitted certificates that would award Trump the state’s votes.

The AG’s Office told News 13 this is an ongoing investigation and couldn’t comment on whether Powdrell or Maestas were part of the investigation.

Four other states are currently investigating their own fake electors including Arizona and Nevada. 19 people have been indicted on charges in Georgia and 16 have been indicted in Michigan.