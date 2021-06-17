Next phase of westside development project moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal for the next phase of a major westside development is headed to city council. Thursday, the Albuquerque Development Commission signed off on a plan for the commercial side of the Nuevo Atrisco Project at Central and Unser.

“Nuevo Atrisco is an important economic driver for the West Side and a hub for family-friendly activities and events for the entire community,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release from the city. “We didn’t put the brakes on strategic development during the pandemic, and we’re ready to boost progress during our economic recovery.”

The plan includes 10,000 square feet of retail space and a 17,000-square-foot public plaza with a play area and water features. IT also includes hookups for food trucks and other so-called ‘micro-restaurants.’ The site will host dozens of public events each year. They could include farmer’s markets, youth programs, classes and car shows.

“Nuevo Atrisco will bring a fresh and new dining experience to families and workers in the area,” said Maestas Development Group CEO Steve Maestas in the same news release. “We see a significant opportunity to address this underserved community.”

According to the news release, phase one of the project, which includes 68 affordable housing units and 12 market-rate units built by YES! Development is proving successful, with all apartments and half of the live-work units leased.