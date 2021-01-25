New Supreme Court justice takes oath of office

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest New Mexico Supreme Court Justice was sworn on Monday. Julie J. Vargas replaces Justice Judith Nakamura, who retired last year. Justice Vargas spent 23 years in private practice and was elected to the Appeals Court in 2016; Justice Vargas received her law degree in 1993 from the University of New Mexico.

“Being a judge is not about me. It’s not about being called judge or justice. It’s about the people that we work for and it’s about the people that help us do our jobs,” Justice Vargas said in a news release, after taking the oath.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Justice Vargas to a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Judith Nakamura.

According to a news release, Chief Justice Michael Vigil administered the oath of office to the justice during a ceremony in the Supreme Court courtroom and family members of the justice were present. However, other Supreme Court justices, friends, and colleagues attended remotely.