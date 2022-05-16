SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has appointed a new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. David Dye will take on the new role beginning Monday.
Dye recently worked at the Santa Fe County Emergency Management Office. He’s also a Navy veteran and was the Navy’s director of training in Florida, where he led emergency response for hurricanes Dorian and Isais in 2019 and 2020.