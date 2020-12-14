New Santa Fe Short-Term Rental Ordinance rules go into effect in January

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe’s new Short-Term Rental Ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2021. In a press release, the city reports some of the most prominent actions of the ordinance include a cap of 1,000 short term rental permits on residentially zoned property, the limited number of short-term rental permits of one per person, the requirement of greater distance between STR units, and that a local operator must be able to be physically present at the unit to respond to emergencies within on hour.

“The ordinance is part of a strategy for creating not only housing, but also livable neighborhoods where people can put roots down and raise families in safe, secure communities,” said Mayor Alan Webber in a press release.

The City of Santa Fe reports the ordinance is the result of a lengthy and thorough review of public sentiment, quality-of-life and economic impacts, data, and best practice models from other cities by city council members, and city agents. The ordinance was sponsored by Mayor Webber, Councilor Renee Villarreal, Councilor Signe Lindell, and Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth.

For additional information on the new Short-Term Rental Ordinance including an FAQ, visit santafenm.gov.

