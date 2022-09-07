ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Linda Garcia Benavidez has been selected as the new state representative for District 17 by the Bernalillo County Commission. Benavidez was approved with a 3-0 vote after she was the only person to apply for the job.

Benavidez will finish the term of Representative Debbie Armstrong who resigned in August to care for a family member. Benavidez spent 24 years at Sandia National Lab in the purchasing, financial, and accounting areas. She currently serves on the Executive Board of the New Mexico Heritage Committee.