NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico families spoke out as part of the Day of Remembrance for Downwinders. U.S. lawmakers including Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez are working on bills that would increase compensation for those affected by nuclear testing.

The act currently compensates uranium miners who worked prior to 1971, alongside onsite participants of nuclear testing and those who lived downwind of the Nevada test site. However, it doesn’t recognize those who lived downwind of the Trinity Site. The expansion would include downwinders in New Mexico, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Guam and workers from after 1971.