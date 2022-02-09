NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Senate has confirmed Jason Bowie as the next Department of Public Safety Secretary. The governor appointed Bowie to lead the agency last July.
Story continues below
- Crime: Darian Bashir sentenced to life in prison for UNM student’s murder
- Trending: Highest NFL draft picks from New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Martes 8 de Febrero 2022
- Health: UNMH offers incentives to those who left, but not bonuses to those who stayed
Every senator voted to confirm Bowie to the position. Bowie spent 27 years with the Rio Rancho Police Department and became Deputy Chief in 2019.