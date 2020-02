SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal with a unique plan to help pets across New Mexico is getting closer to the governor’s desk.

The Pet Food Fee Bill, as it is known, would place a tax on dog and cat foods to fund a statewide low-cost spay and neuter program, as well as give money to shelters statewide. The fee would be placed on pet food makers, and not on consumers buying the products for their pets.

The bill passed the Senate Saturday and now heads to the House.