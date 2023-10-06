ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nation’s Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has chosen Alexander M.M. Uballez to serve on a committee to help guide policy across the nation. Uballez has been serving as the U.S. attorney for the District of New Mexico since 2022.

“United States Attorneys work every day throughout the country to advance our mission of upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe, and protecting civil rights,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a press release. “I am grateful for the perspective the newest members of the committee will provide on behalf of federal prosecutors across the country and the communities they serve.”

Uballez will join six others from around the U.S. to provide Garland with policy and procedure advice. The committee will also help bring local voices to decision-making in Washington, D.C.