SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state agency tasked with ensuring elderly New Mexicans lead healthy lives now has a new leader. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Jen Paul Schroer as the new secretary of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department.

Schroer is the current Tourism Department secretary. Lancing Adams, the current Development Director, will take over as the acting Tourism Secretary, according to the governor’s office.

“I am honored to champion the needs of New Mexico seniors as the new Cabinet Secretary of Aging and Long-term Services. Every New Mexican, at every age, deserves access to quality healthcare,” Schroer said in a press release. “I see great opportunity in improving how the state assists older adults and their caregivers in maintaining independence, living safely and autonomously. I appreciate the governor’s confidence as I take a disciplined approach to reaching the department’s true potential.”

Schroer serves several other roles as well. She’s part of the Children, Youth and Families Department Transformation leadership team, which is looking at technological solutions to foster care issues, according to the governor’s office. The previous secretary of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, retired last month.