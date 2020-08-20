New Mexico’s ‘roll call’ during Democratic National Convention praised on social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s ‘roll call’ during the Democratic National Convention is being praised for showcasing a Native American leader for the second convention in a row. During the roll call, New Mexico introduced the country to the state’s rich history.

“For me and for a number of other New Mexicans, that’s home and I know that resonates as what New Mexico is to a lot of people,” said Derrick Lente, state representative for district 65. “New Mexico is a beautiful place with beautiful people with a rich and diverse history.”

Lente says he was approached by the state and national Democratic parties a couple of weeks ago. He says he had one condition to pledging New Mexico’s delegates.

“I told them that if I was going to help them out, that it would mean a lot to me if I was able to do it from home,” said Lente. “When I say home, I mean Sandia Pueblo.”

Lente opened the roll call in front of the Sandia Mountains during sunset. It’s an image he hopes is symbolic for many.

“New Mexico is a diverse state,” Lente said during the roll call. “Home to 23 indigenous sovereign nations with a rich, multicultural history.”

Americans across the country took notice. Many took to social media saying New Mexico’s roll call was their favorite.

“Literally millions of people, that I understood, watched it,” said Lente. “Then the Twitter feeds and the social media blasts, and the trending stuff that was going on.”

KRQE News 13 caught up with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ahead of her DNC address. She says she hopes all can support one another during this time. “I think every New Mexican should be really honored that frankly, both campaigns are really focusing on the things we do well,” she told KRQE News 13.

Lente hopes no matter their political views, New Mexicans feel pride seeing their state represented. He says it was an honor to represent the state.

“If you identify as a Democrat or Republican, another party, regardless of your gender, your demographic, deep down inside of all of us, we’re New Mexicans,” said Lente. “For me, to be a part of that as a New Mexican, as a Native American New Mexican, was even that much more special.”

You can watch the full DNC ‘roll call’ online. The Republican National Convention will take place next week. Party Chairman Steve Pearce will represent New Mexico.

