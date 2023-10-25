SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of public service, Linda Trujillo has announced her retirement. For the past few years, she led the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversaw the state’s recreational cannabis rollout among other regulatory issues.

“After 25+ years of public service I’m embarking on a new journey: retirement,” Trujillo said in a press release. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that Gov. Lujan Grisham gave me to serve the state I love and the thousands of friends I’ve made throughout this journey.”

Starting in 2020, Trujillo oversaw cannabis, alcohol, and a host of other licensing programs at the Regulation and Licensing Department. She began working with the department 17 years ago and also served as a state legislator from 2017 to 2020.

Deputy Superintendent Clay Bailey will take over as acting superintendent. Trujillo will retire at the end of the week.