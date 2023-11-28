NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest numbers from the state’s two big public retirement funds, covering public employees and educational employees, show that both accounts have made gains over the last few years.

On Monday, November 27, experts from the state’s Educational Retirement Board (ERB) and Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA) gave some lawmakers an update on where the accounts stand. And although both multi-billion-dollar accounts are underfunded, both have moved closer to getting out of the red in recent years.

“Active membership, the number of active members in the program, grew by over 1,600 members in this last fiscal year,” David Archuleta, the executive director of the Educational Retirement Board, told lawmakers in a committee meeting. “Our funding period has been reduced to 26 years, compared to the year before.”

That means that the account is set to be fully funded in the next 26 years. That’s three years sooner than the estimate made last year predicted, and Archuleta says that the fund is “on target.” Just a few years ago, leaders were estimating that the fund would never be fully funded.

The ERB covers the retirements of tens of thousands of educational workers, while PERA covers tens of thousands of other public employees in New Mexico. And PERA, too, is seeing improvements in cash flow.

Greg Trujillo, the executive director of PERA, explains the finances of the account as if it were a mortgage.

“If you think about [the fund as] a mortgage, currently we own 67.7% of the house, and we will pay off our mortgage in 53 years,” Trujillo told lawmakers. “That is some improvement from 2020, when we passed some pension reform legislation. At that point in 2020, we were never going to pay off the house.”