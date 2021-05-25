New Mexico’s natural gas waste reduction rules now in effect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the publication in the New Mexico Register, the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Oil Conservation Division’s rules that require oil and gas operators to capture 98% of their natural gas waste by 2026 goes into effect on Tuesday, May 25.

EMNRD reports the rules require the following:

Extensive reporting of natural gas loss from oil and gas production and midstream operations,

Prohibits routine venting and flaring,

Requires attainment of an increasing gas capture targets, and

Gives Oil Conservation Division the ability to deny drilling permits if gas capture targets are not achieved

In a press release, EMNRD states that phase 1 of the rules starts in October which requires data collection and reporting to identify natural gas loss at every stage of the process. The information will lead to phase 2 of the rules which requires upstream and midstream operators, such as pipelines, to attain a higher level of natural gas capture each year, reaching 98% of natural gas capture by the end of 2026.