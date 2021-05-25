New Mexico’s natural gas waste reduction rules now in effect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the publication in the New Mexico Register, the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Oil Conservation Division’s rules that require oil and gas operators to capture 98% of their natural gas waste by 2026 goes into effect on Tuesday, May 25.
EMNRD reports the rules require the following:
- Extensive reporting of natural gas loss from oil and gas production and midstream operations,
- Prohibits routine venting and flaring,
- Requires attainment of an increasing gas capture targets, and
- Gives Oil Conservation Division the ability to deny drilling permits if gas capture targets are not achieved
In a press release, EMNRD states that phase 1 of the rules starts in October which requires data collection and reporting to identify natural gas loss at every stage of the process. The information will lead to phase 2 of the rules which requires upstream and midstream operators, such as pipelines, to attain a higher level of natural gas capture each year, reaching 98% of natural gas capture by the end of 2026.