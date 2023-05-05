SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Legislative Finance Committee plays a key role in researching and overseeing the state’s budget process, analyzing proposed laws, and monitoring government agencies across the state. Now, that committee is looking for a new director.

“The next LFC Director will help guide our state’s fiscal policy at a pivotal moment in our history. New Mexico’s record revenues present unprecedented opportunities and enormous responsibility,” the committee’s vice chair, Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces), said in a press release. “This is a dream job for someone with the right knowledge, skills, and experience to keep our state moving forward in ways that are responsible and reflect our New Mexican values.”

The position will open after the longtime Director David Abbey retires at the end of the month. He will leave a six-figure job open for new applicants.

But it won’t be an easy role to fill. The Legislative Finance Committee monitors the budgets and progress of more than a dozen large agencies, from the Department of Health to the New Mexico courts. The committee also helps lawmakers understand the implications of proposed laws and makes multi-billion-dollar budget recommendations – in years of both boom and bust.

Given the size of the role, the committee is looking for someone (preferably with experience in New Mexico) who has a “deep understanding of government, public finance, program evaluation, management skills and leadership of strong and diverse teams, and state legislative experience,” according to a job description notice. The right candidate could earn anywhere from $105,016 to over $200,000 per year, the posting says.