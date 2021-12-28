New Mexico’s minimum wage increasing to $11.50 per hour

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s minimum wage is once again going up in the New Year. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions states is alerting employers and workers that starting Saturday, January 1, 2022, the minimum wage is going up from $10.50 per hour to $11.50 per hour.

Additionally, the state tipped minimum wage will be $2.80 per hour. The increase is in accordance with an amendment to the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act that was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019.

NMDWS states that the minimum wage is the lowest wage that an employer is legally required to pay to workers and NMDWS enforces the state and federal minimum wage. The City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, City of Las Cruces, City of Santa Fe, and Santa Fe County currently enforce their own minimum wage.

According to a news release by NMDWS, businesses should be aware that the state will enforce the highest available rate. Employers are required to post the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act Summary Poster in an area that is easily visible to all workers.

Additional information is available at dws.state.nm.us/minimum-wage-information.