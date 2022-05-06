NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The race for New Mexico’s next governor is heating up. Five Republicans have qualified for the primary election, but only one will go head-to-head with current Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Early voting for the Primary Election kicks off on May 10. The Primary Election will be held on June 7 and the General Election is on November 8. KRQE News 13 profiled the top four Republican candidates.

KRQE asked each candidate the same four questions, an individualized fifth question and then in-depth questions we think the voters deserve to know.

Candidate Profiles