SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming from the south valley of Albuquerque, Katrina Gallegos is now managing some key historic sites for the state. Her plan is to focus on promoting the rich history of the Coronado and Jemez historical sites.

“When I saw the position at Coronado and Jemez, I knew it aligned with my goal of promoting New Mexican history,” Gallegos said in a press release. “In this position I aim to be a steward who enthusiastically serves while creating an environment that encourages curiosity while having fun. I look forward to working with the staff of Coronado-Jemez, the Coronado-Jemez Friends Group, and local leaders. I also hope to build relationships with the communities of Bernalillo, Jemez, greater Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.”

Gallegos came on board in late November and has a long connection to the local community. She is a University of New Mexico graduate who studied New Mexico’s folkloric music, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs says. She also received a master’s degree in museum studies from Baylor University.

Gallegos joined the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs in time to help with the annual Lights of Gisewa event, traditionally called the ‘Light Among the Ruins’ event. The event brings more than 1,000 luminarias to the Jemez Mountains, north of Bernalillo, New Mexico. For more info on the event scheduled for December 8 and December 9, check out this KRQE News 13 story.