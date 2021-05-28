New Mexico works to deliver federal rental aid by September deadline

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –The state is scrambling to distribute as much rental assistance money to New Mexicans as it can before a September deadline. In April, New Mexico received $170 million in federal stimulus to help families that are behind on their rent and utilities.

However, the Albuquerque Journal is reporting that only a fraction of that has made it into families’ pockets. The state reportedly has until September 30 to distribute at least 65% of the funds or what’s unused will go back to the federal U.S. Treasury.

The Journal reports only $1.7 million has been distributed so far. The state is citing deadlines, restrictions on how the money can be spent and current market conditions as a reason for the distribution delay.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration and have not heard back.