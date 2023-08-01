SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general is one of 20 attorneys general from around the U.S. that are asking a federal court to stop an Idaho abortion-related law. New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez says that the Idaho law is illegal.

In May of 2023, Idaho enacted a law that prevents minors without parental permission from traveling to other states to get an abortion. Violating the law could result in prison time, according to the Associated Press. Now, top attorneys from multiple states are fighting to put a halt to the law.

“As many states across the country have implemented severe restrictions on accessing healthcare services, New Mexico has remained a safe haven for reproductive rights, for our citizens and for all those seeking access to essential and safe reproductive healthcare,” New Mexico Attorney General Torrez said in a press release. “I will continue to safeguard a woman’s bodily autonomy and join with others that protect these rights across the country.”

States that signed onto the legal battle argue that the Idaho law essentially punishes medical providers in neighboring states for helping provide care, even if that care is legal in the neighboring state.

As some states have increased abortion restrictions, others have seen an influx of individuals seeking abortions. New Mexico saw the number of abortions double from 2021 to 2022, according to the attorney general’s office. So far in 2023, they say New Mexico has already seen more than 5,000 abortions.