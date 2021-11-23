New Mexico waste plant receives 13,000th shipment

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant has marked a major milestone. The nuclear waste storage facility near Carlsbad says it brought in its 13,000th shipment of transuranic waste on November 11. The site receives its first shipment from Los Alamos National Lab back in 1999.

Since then, WIPP officials say their drivers have logged more than 15 million miles without releasing radioactive material. “Each shipment we receive at WIPP allows a department to move one step closer to completing its mission of environmental cleanup,” said Reinhard Knerr, manager at the U.S. Department of Energy, Carlsbad Field Office.

Much of the waste consists of tools, ranges, protective clothing and other materials contained by radioactive elements.

