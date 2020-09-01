New Mexico to receive $8.3M in infrastructure grants for airports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Transportation Department announced on Tuesday that the Trump Administration will be awarding over $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories. The department is awarding $8.3 million federal grants to 15 airports in New Mexico.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The following airports in New Mexico will receive grants:
- $2,370,000 for Albuquerque International Sunport Airport for infrastructure improvements and a zero emissions vehicle.
- $1,890,779 for Roswell Air Center for taxiway rehabilitation.
- $479,777 for Santa Rosa Route 66 Airport for taxiway reconstruction.
- $398,316 for Springer Municipal Airport for building construction.
- $362,382 for Angel Fire Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.
- $333,333 for Double Eagle II Airport in Albuquerque to install perimeter fencing.
- $327,553 for Lordsburg Municipal Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.
- $318,888 for Socorro Municipal Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.
- $232,266 for Artesia Municipal Airport to install navigational aids.
- $230,830 for Grant County Airport for apron reconstruction.
- $214,788 for Truth or Consequences Municipal Airport for lighting improvements.
- $210,386 for Lea County-Zip Franklin Memorial Airport to install navigational aids.
- $192,766 for Aztec Municipal Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.
- $166,666 for Rancho Magdalena Airport for safety improvements.
- $166,666 for Navajo Lake Airport in Navajo Dam to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.
- $166,666 for Questa Municipal Nr 2 Airport for safety improvements.
- $130,965 for Raton Municipal Airport/Crews Field to install navigational aids.
- $118,409 for Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington for runway rehabilitation.
