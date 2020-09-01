New Mexico to receive $8.3M in infrastructure grants for airports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Transportation Department announced on Tuesday that the Trump Administration will be awarding over $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories. The department is awarding $8.3 million federal grants to 15 airports in New Mexico.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports in New Mexico will receive grants:

$2,370,000 for Albuquerque International Sunport Airport for infrastructure improvements and a zero emissions vehicle.

$1,890,779 for Roswell Air Center for taxiway rehabilitation.

$479,777 for Santa Rosa Route 66 Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$398,316 for Springer Municipal Airport for building construction.

$362,382 for Angel Fire Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.

$333,333 for Double Eagle II Airport in Albuquerque to install perimeter fencing.

$327,553 for Lordsburg Municipal Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.

$318,888 for Socorro Municipal Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.

$232,266 for Artesia Municipal Airport to install navigational aids.

$230,830 for Grant County Airport for apron reconstruction.

$214,788 for Truth or Consequences Municipal Airport for lighting improvements.

$210,386 for Lea County-Zip Franklin Memorial Airport to install navigational aids.

$192,766 for Aztec Municipal Airport to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.

$166,666 for Rancho Magdalena Airport for safety improvements.

$166,666 for Navajo Lake Airport in Navajo Dam to improve runway surfaces, including sealing.

$166,666 for Questa Municipal Nr 2 Airport for safety improvements.

$130,965 for Raton Municipal Airport/Crews Field to install navigational aids.

$118,409 for Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington for runway rehabilitation.

