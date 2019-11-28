New Mexico to invest more in local businesses, startups

Politics - Government

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
lujan grisham_1556198859689.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico will be investing more money in state-based businesses and startup companies as it attempts to spur development and diversify the economy.

The State Investment Council voted Tuesday to adopt recommendations that will target a greater number of commitments to New Mexico and nationally-based venture capital firms actively investing in the state.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the council’s chair. She says by targeting investments in New Mexico’s own backyard, the state can achieve positive financial returns while creating jobs and new industries.

The council previously funneled only 5% of the state’s $5.5 billion severance tax permanent fund to local investments due to historically lower returns and higher risks.

The decision to increase that to 9% – the most allowed under state law – comes after months of analysis.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss