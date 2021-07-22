New Mexico to get another $327M in federal recovery aid

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal education officials have approved New Mexico’s spending plan for recovery aid, clearing the way for another $327 million to be distributed to the state. The money is intended to help the state Education Department sustain safe operation of schools and boost learning opportunities, particularly for students who have been most affected by the pandemic.

“These funds will allow our schools to address learning loss and help our students and educators through the social and emotional toll of the pandemic,” said U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, a New Mexico Democrat.

New Mexico already had received more than $650 million in emergency education funding. It’s among 14 other states to have their plans approved by the U.S. Department of Education.

Some of the money will go toward grants for districts and other organizations to run summer programs focused on science and math. It will also pay for student internships to help reengage at-risk youth. As much as $22 million will support accelerated learning through the creation of new tutoring programs and professional development for educators and administrators.