New Mexico Supreme Court to hold hearing on access to 2020 special legislative session on Tuesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will weigh arguments on Tuesday regarding a petition by some lawmakers that is asking the court to block a decision to close the Roundhouse to the public and lobbyists during the special session that starts on Thursday, June 18. D

Lawmakers are arguing that closing the state Capitol to the public during the special session as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak is a violation of the state Constitution and infringes on residents’ rights to participate in the legislative process. New Mexico PBS will stream the hearing live at 1:30 p.m.