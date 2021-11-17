New Mexico Supreme Court to hear case surrounding federal stimulus funds

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case questioning who has authority to spend federal COVID relief funds. Senators Greg Baca and Jacob Candelaria filed the suit against the governor after she vetoed the legislature’s plans to spend the $1 billion the state received.

Story continues below

“The treasurer makes the point and I hope the Supreme Court decides that the legislative appropriations process is the best way in our Democracy to allow people to have an influence how public money is spent,” said Sen. Candelaria.

The governor says she is the only one who has the power to appropriate federal funding. The lawmakers argue that violates the Constitution and takes power away from the people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES