New Mexico Supreme Court to hear case surrounding federal stimulus funds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case questioning who has authority to spend federal COVID relief funds. Senators Greg Baca and Jacob Candelaria filed the suit against the governor after she vetoed the legislature’s plans to spend the $1 billion the state received.

“The treasurer makes the point and I hope the Supreme Court decides that the legislative appropriations process is the best way in our Democracy to allow people to have an influence how public money is spent,” said Sen. Candelaria.

The governor says she is the only one who has the power to appropriate federal funding. The lawmakers argue that violates the Constitution and takes power away from the people.