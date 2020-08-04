New Mexico Supreme Court to hear arguments on state’s authority to enforce Public Health Order

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the state’s authority to enforce public health emergency orders by instituting civil administrative penalties on Tuesday, August 4. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. The Justices may offer a ruling later on Tuesday.

In July, the Supreme Court blocked restaurants from allowing indoor dining after a District Judge granted a restraining order allowing it. Under the District Court order, restaurants would have been able to operate at 50% capacity and allow dine-in services. The New Mexico Restaurant Association filed a second lawsuit against the governor claiming the Department of Health did not turn over documents explaining why Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham banned in-person restaurant dining a second time.

About a dozen business owners and companies sued the state in May, challenging the governor’s authority to levy $5,000 fines for violating public health orders.

