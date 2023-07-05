SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s highest court is letting a lawsuit over political gerrymandering in the state continue in district court. After the Republican Party of New Mexico took Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and others to court, the Supreme Court stepped in and has now decided that the state’s constitution can be used as a way to protect citizens from gerrymandering.

Early in 2022, the Republican Party of New Mexico sued the governor and other Democratic politicians, arguing that voting districts chosen by the legislature “accomplish a political gerrymander that unconstitutionally dilutes the votes of the residents of southeastern New Mexico.”

The maps, redrawn every 10 years in a process called redistricting, determine which political races citizens of each part of the state are eligible to cast votes for. The most recent redistricting process took input from citizens in an effort to create fair district maps that allow each New Mexican’s vote to carry the same political weight. Ultimately, the legislature rejected three independent committee-recommended maps in favor of their own, which provided impetus for the lawsuit.

In 2022, Governor Lujan Grisham and other Democrats asked the state’s Supreme Court to step in and determine if the Republican Party of New Mexico could sue by arguing the state’s constitution protects citizens from partisan gerrymandering. Now, the court has said the Constitution does promise protections from gerrymandering.

Following the Supreme Court decision, the Republicans and Democrats will continue the case in district court. The Supreme Court has told them to resolve the matter before October 1, 2023.