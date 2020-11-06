New Mexico Supreme Court reinstates spousal communications privileges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Husbands and wives will not be forced to testify about private conversations with each other. The state Supreme Court announced it has reinstated spousal communication privileges. The court abolished the rule in 2019 when it upheld the conviction of David Guiterrez, who received a life sentence for a 2002 murder.

In that case, Gutierrez tried to block his estranged wives from discussing their conversations about the crime. Thursday, the court issued an order to reverse the course and ordered a rules committee to study spousal communications.

